With a resume that includes production credits for the likes of Justin Beiber and Martin Garixx, even if you're unfamiliar with Maejor's name, you're probably already a fan Grammy-nominated producer's work. That said, it's about time that his solo work also gets some shine, and that includes his hypnotic, new visual for "Issues."

Hot on the heels of the release of his Spotify "New Music Friday" playlist-featured debut Vol 1: Frequency, the feel-good track features an energetic send-off by Juicy J, and comes coupled with a video that's a surreal, blue-themed dream.

Styled by Le Paradox's Cecilia Musmeci, the video sees Maejor — outfitted in jewelry from Ugo Cacciatori and Indigo Unveiled — alongside what appears to be various manifestations of his inner voice. Singing about grappling with his "issues" atop warm, funky production indebted to his Jamaican roots, what makes "Issues" so special is Maejor's usage of the 432 Hz frequency.

Known as the "miracle tone," the frequency is believed to help treat a wide range of ailments including insomnia, anxiety, depression and Parkinson's disease — something that inspired Maejor to incorporate these tenets into his work in an attempt "to heal through music."

"A simple way of describing the process is that by the music vibrating in frequencies that match nature they help bring the listener into increased harmony," as Maejor explained in a press release. And, honestly, if there's ever been a time to add this kind of sound therapy into your regular listening rotation, it's now.

Watch the video and stream Maejor's Vol 1: Frequency, below.