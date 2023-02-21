Madonna Feels 'Cute' After Surgery Swelling

Madonna feels cute, might delete later.

The singer-actor-mogul shared a snap backstage on President's Day after a kerfuffle online about her new look. In a tweet accompanying the self-portrait, she wrote: "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol"

Earlier this month, Madonna was forced to address criticism of her appearance during her introduction of Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammys — who caused a stir of their own with a so-called "satanic" performance. In the caption of a video highlighting her night at the Grammys, she wrote: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera," which she claimed would "distort anyone's face!!"

The singer added that she was perpetually "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45."

She continued: I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce "You-won’t break my soul."

She also tweeted amid the "controversy" that "the world is threatened by my power and my stamina" but "they will never break me."

Madonna also made news this year after her biopic — previously helmed by Jennifer’s Body scribe Diablo Cody — was scrapped. Variety reported in January that the biopic was plagued by production difficulties, while a separate report in The Hollywood Reporter claimed none of the script’s drafts ever fell below 180 pages. According to sources familiar with the production, there were even talks that it would be split into separate films or a mini-series.

In a follow-up story in Page Six, a "friend" confirmed Variety’s report and said that Madonna had serious creative disagreements with Universal Studios. They told Page Six that Madonna wanted something "grittier" and "did herself no favors by acting weird on social media during this entire process."