Madonna's groundbreaking Sex book, with its sexually-charged and erotic imagery, attracted extensive media attention and backlash when it debuted in 1992. Its cultural and social impact endures to this day, with the book an artifact of a defining phase of her career.

Now, 30 years later, the book is being reissued by Saint Laurent Rive Droite with a new edition published by Callaway. To celebrate the re-edition, Saint Laurent is holding an exhibition at Art Basel curated by Madonna and Anthony Vaccarello, where large-format prints from the book will be shown in Miami for the first time.

Related | Madonna Is the Wildest Party Favor

The Steven Meisel-lensed photographs will be on view in a temporary beachfront box built especially for the occasion. Only 800 copies were created and a limited number will be signed by Madonna with proceeds benefiting the artist’s Raising Malawi charity via an auction in the upcoming months. T-shirts and tote bags will also be for sale at the exhibition.

The Saint Laurent beachfront gallery will be free to visit for anyone over age 18 from November 29 to December 4 (10 AM - 7 PM).