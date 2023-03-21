Madonna's Making Music With Hitmaker Max Martin

Ready the dance floors! Refill those well drinks! Madonna's officially back in the studio.

On Twitter, Madge shared a photo of herself clad in black, next to a man in jeans and white sneakers — typical producer fit. His identity? The one and only pop savant Max Martin, who's produced hits that range from "...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears to half of Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman.

Madonna wrote: "When in Doubt go to Work ……….. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !! ✍️🎼 🎧🎤🤍 #maxmartin"

Martin's discography is seriously no joke, and his 11 ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards and five Grammys speak for themselves. Madonna, meanwhile, has never worked with the prolific producer, although many of her successors have. (Don't tell her: Lady Gaga is on that list.)

Of late, Martin's primary collaborators have been Coldplay and The Weeknd, although he did produce a few songs on Lizzo's Special and Gaga's lead single from Chromatica, "Stupid Love." His most iconic work (we're biased) will always be Grande's "Into You," the sonic vibrations from which defined the back half of the 2010s gay club experience. Let's hope they give us something like it.

Madonna, meanwhile, has been the talk of town after presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. Of critics who mocked her appearance, she wrote, "Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."

She added that "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start."