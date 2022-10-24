Madonna and Cardi B have made peace following a brief spat on Twitter.

The mini feud began after Madge took to social media to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her pioneering coffee table book, Sex, which featured explicit images of the singer acting out sexual acts and fantasies. Featuring appearances from the likes of Naomi Campbell, rapper Vanilla Ice, and gay porn actor Joey Stefano, the book attracted significant controversy and backlash at the time it was published.

"In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," the 64-year-old singer wrote. "I spent the new few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic, and the devil."

Madonna continued, "Now, Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass, and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome bitches ..."

Responding to the name-check, Cardi B struck out at Madonna in now-deleted tweets earlier this morning, writing, "I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her…she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth...These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself."

The "Hot Shit" rapper also shared a screenshot of a 2018 Billboard article in which she shared her experience after meeting Madonna for the first time: "I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed 'Material Girl' freshman year in high school, listen to her on all my photoshoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in interviews. The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be, a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch."

Soon after Cardi B's tweets, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee revealed that he was on the phone with both parties, listening to them "share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other."

Both artists later confirmed that the conversation had taken place, with Cardi B tweeting, "I talked to Madonna...it was beautiful," and Madonna professing her love, writing, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will."