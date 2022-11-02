With cooler temps finally hitting New York, the streets are primed for another Mackage takeover. The brand’s signature leathers and puffers have never felt more urgent this season thanks to their next-level finishes and elevated materials.

It’s the ultimate outerwear flex when you’re out and about from work week to weekend. Whether it’s a bold red puffer or leather trench, the brand’s Fall/Winter collection has pieces to unleash your inner star power like the legendary Lil’ Kim, who recently fronted the brand's fall campaign.

The Canadian luxury brand launched in 1999 and has since made a name for itself taking a category like outerwear and elevating it with a mastery of construction technical innovation. Street style shots have captured numerous celebs wearing the label, including Zac Efron, Jalen Green, Meghan Markle, Madonna and Gigi Hadid, making their jackets a paparazzi favorite.