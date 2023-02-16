Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Slams 'Meritless' Cheating Rumors

If you weren't hearing all about Rihanna's historic Super Bowl performance and the surprise news of her second child over the weekend, chances are you were monitoring the drama (and speculation)-filled news that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up.

Fans became concerned when Fox deleted all photos of them on social media and unfollowed him. She also posted photos of herself in what some speculated to be an airport bathroom, fueling rumors that she flew out of Arizona shortly after his Super Bowl weekend performance in a state of crisis.

Shortly before she deleted her Instagram altogether, a fan commented "He probably got with Sophie," to which Fox replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie."

The "Sophie" that people are pointing to is Sophie Lloyd, Kelly's guitarist. Before the rumors can spread further, Lloyd squashed everything quickly. In a statement provided to People, Lloyd's management said:

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

According to several reports, Lloyd even posted a photo with her boyfriend in the midst of the cheating rumors. Nope, it wasn't MGK.

As for Fox and Kelly, there may be trouble in paradise. The two were spotted exiting a couple's counseling office by paparazzi. The blurry photos indicate that Fox may have been crying. They reportedly left in separate cars.

The two have faced criticism for their intense relationship, and some people speculate that it may be abusive. Their whirlwind romance moved at lightning speed. The two became the most-talked-about couple on the internet for their racy captions and strange antics, one of which included Kelly proposing to the Jennifer's Body actress with a ring that hurts to remove. He also admitted to getting into an argument with her over the phone, culminating in him placing a loaded shotgun into his mouth and cocking it while she listened. Luckily, it got jammed.

The two have not publicly confirmed their split yet, and it appears they're trying to iron out their differences.