Machine Gun Kelly is getting real about his mental health struggles.

On Monday, Hulu debuted Life in Pink, a new documentary about the musician and his life behind closed doors. And while the film touched on everything from his rise to fame to his relationship with fiancée Megan Fox, MGK also wasn't afraid to get extremely vulnerable during one confessional where he opened up about finding himself in an extremely dark place following the passing of his father in 2020.

As he recalled, the moment was exacerbated when he went to take care of his dad's affairs thanks to a "really weird interaction with this neighbor," who apparently told him "all these things I didn't want to hear."

"That fucked me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it," MGK confessed in the film. "I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

​However, things were made even worse by the fact that he had just started to date Megan, who was making a movie in Bulgaria at the time, and being away from her contributed to the development of "this really wild paranoia."

"Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just fucking snapped," he said, before explaining that he eventually got to the point where he lashed out during a call with Megan where he accused her of not being there for him.

"I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth," MGK continued. "I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

Granted, this close call ended up being what finally jolted him out of this dark place and made him realize that something was "not right," especially after both Megan and his daughter Casie voiced their concerns.

"They simultaneously came at me with this like, 'I want to like, be able to see in your eyes. I don't want to like be talking to you through a veil anymore. I want to see you as my father and I want to see you as my husband-to-be,'" MGK said. "I was like, 'I need to kick the drugs, for real this time.'"

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).