Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged.

On Tuesday evening, the musician apparently popped the question beneath the same tree they met underneath back in 2020 and, needless to say, she said yes, per a tweet from the Blonde Don himself.

In a video capturing the sweet moment, MGK can be seen getting on one knee as Megan covers her mouth in shock. And though you can't hear anything they say, you can see Megan kneeling down next to him (and obviously freaking out) before the two share a passionate kiss.