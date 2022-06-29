The Barker family has been at the unavoidable center of the music news world this week, beginning Monday with sources confirming that Charli D’Amelio entered the Kardashian dating circle by proxy with her new boyfriend Landon Barker.

The show, as they famously say, must go on and the two performed “Die In California,” a heart wrenching trap/pop-punk fusion track based around a melancholic acoustic guitar solo. The Travis Barker-produced song comes off of MGK’s Billboard 200 chart-topping album Mainstream Sellout and has features from Landon and rappers Gunna and Young Thug.

Later that night, MGK smashed a glass on his face at an after party at Catch Steak, resulting in a bloody face — the only fitting way to end the night for the “bloody valentine” singer who is 0% squeamish, considering he drank fiancée Megan Fox’s blood earlier this year as a token of affection. Before the chaotic turn of events, MGK shouted, “I don’t give a fuck bro! I don’t give a shit!” and was later seen with his twin flame, Fox, leaving the restaurant — blood stains and all.

As MGK continues his tour in July in Milwaukee, WI before hitting his final stop in the Netherlands in October, there will surely be no shortage of messiness in store.