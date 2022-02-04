Machine Gun Kelly is facing backlash for old comments he made about a then-underage Kendall Jenner.

Back in 2013, the musician — who was 23 at the time — sat down with Fuse for an interview where he was asked about his first celebrity crush, except he decided to ignore the prompt and talk about his current obsession, who just so happened to be a then 17-year-old Jenner.

“I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner," he said. "God damn I've said that so many motherfucking times. I hope that I'm snagging that."

Unfortunately, MGK didn't stop there, as he went on to say he shouldn't move to LA, otherwise he was "finding her." Not only that, but when asked if he was "counting down the days" until the model became a legal adult, he said he wasn't even "waiting until she’s 18," before adding that he would "go now." And even worse? He tried to defend himself by saying the age difference wasn't "creepy" and that "she's a celebrity," so "there's no limits right there."

He said, “I don’t care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.”



Needless to say, the resurfaced video wasn't received well, as many took to the comments to criticize his "creepy" and "sick" comments about a literal child.

"Making my stomach turn grown men talking about teenagers," one person wrote in the comments section of one viral TikTok, while numerous others pointed out that "Underage women = teenage girls."

Meanwhile, several others wondered what MGK's fiancée, Megan Fox, would think about the interview, with a fan writing, "Omg, like does Megan not care about all this?? Eew dude."

"Makes me wonder how Megan Fox can stand by him," as another critic said. "I couldn’t ever. If my partner spoke about women like this it would be a huge NO for meSick. Sick. Sick. All of them."



MGK, however, has yet to respond to the backlash. In the meantime though, you can see the original interview below.