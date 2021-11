Machine Gun Kelly has something to say about his Grammys snub.

As such, MGK took to Twitter to ask "wtf is wrong with the grammys" shortly after the nominees were revealed, and fans rallied behind the star in the replies, writing things like, "you deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don't deserve you," and calling the Grammys "a scam."

However, MGK's not the only artist to criticize the Grammys for snubbing them. Last year, chart-toppers like Halsey and The Killers taking the awards ceremony to task over their snubs, while the Weeknd made headlines for his boycott of the "corrupt" awards ceremony.

See MGK's tweet below.

wtf is wrong with the grammys — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021