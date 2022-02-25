Machine Gun Kelly already started the wedding planning process.

On Thursday, the musician stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about his wedding to "twin flame," Megan Fox, and the current plan definitely isn't white lace and sparklers.

In response to the talk show host asking when exactly they were getting married, MGK seemed unsure, explaining that it's "hard" to find a spot in line with his artistic sensibilities. However, he does know that he wants a venue where "they can build me a red river" as part of an overall "gothic" vibe, which makes a lot of sense.

Granted, the star also said there may be a switch up in the current plan, seeing as how his opinions tend to change a lot, which includes things like the new title of his upcoming record, Mainstream Sellout.

Watch MGK talk about his vision for the wedding below.