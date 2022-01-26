At long last, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged.

According to People, a source confirmed the couple has finally decided to tie the knot after four years together. The report comes just two days after The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement speculation online.

In April of last year, the notorious private couple — who met while filming Changeland in 2017 — surprised everyone by announcing the birth of their son, Dakota. Named after Culkin's late sister, the two released a statement at the time saying they were "overjoyed," though they've continued to separate work from their personal lives by keeping the little one out of the spotlight.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo via Getty / Kevin Mazur

