At long last, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged.

According to People , a source confirmed the couple has finally decided to tie the knot after four years together. The report comes just two days after The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement speculation online.

In April of last year, the notorious private couple — who met while filming Changeland in 2017 — surprised everyone by announcing the birth of their son, Dakota. Named after Culkin's late sister, the two released a statement at the time saying they were "overjoyed," though they've continued to separate work from their personal lives by keeping the little one out of the spotlight.