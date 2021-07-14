Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Today in extremely cursed collaborations, Kraft and Van Leeuwen have teamed up to create a true nightmare for the lactose intolerant: Mac and cheese ice cream.
You read that right. Timothée Chalamet's go-to meal is now being sold in ice cream form for a limited time in honor of National Mac and Cheese Day. And the rationale for this... interesting double-dairy mash up? Well, according to Kraft's senior associate brand manager, Emily Violett, it's all about combining "two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."
Naturally though, the gimmick's already proven to be pretty divisive, with most responding to the news with a mixture of horror and puke emojis. But even so, a few people also chimed in by pointing out that cheese-flavored ice cream's a popular offering in other global markets, while others expressed excitement and curiosity about the unexpected combo.
And the weirdest part of it all? Turns out the collab actually has the stamp of approval from the experts over at Eater, who called it "nothing short of magical," so maybe there is something to it. Either way though, the mac and cheese ice cream will be available for $12 a pint at Van Leeuwen's NY, LA and Houston stores, as well as online starting on Wednesday. But until then, you can see what Twitter is saying about it, below.
