Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Today in extremely cursed collaborations, Kraft and Van Leeuwen have teamed up to create a true nightmare for the lactose intolerant: Mac and cheese ice cream.

You read that right. Timothée Chalamet's go-to meal is now being sold in ice cream form for a limited time in honor of National Mac and Cheese Day. And the rationale for this... interesting double-dairy mash up? Well, according to Kraft's senior associate brand manager, Emily Violett, it's all about combining "two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."

Naturally though, the gimmick's already proven to be pretty divisive, with most responding to the news with a mixture of horror and puke emojis. But even so, a few people also chimed in by pointing out that cheese-flavored ice cream's a popular offering in other global markets, while others expressed excitement and curiosity about the unexpected combo.

And the weirdest part of it all? Turns out the collab actually has the stamp of approval from the experts over at Eater, who called it "nothing short of magical," so maybe there is something to it. Either way though, the mac and cheese ice cream will be available for $12 a pint at Van Leeuwen's NY, LA and Houston stores, as well as online starting on Wednesday. But until then, you can see what Twitter is saying about it, below.

Nobody asked for Mac and cheese ice cream, thank you… pic.twitter.com/NWO6wkjhcU — Arsène Lupin (@DCisChillin) July 13, 2021

everyone freaking out about mac and cheese ice cream but these are the flavors I grew up with 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/lrWTiLPFhB — cam sanch (@trishkaa) July 13, 2021

I love Mac and Cheese. I love ice cream. This can get all the way out of my face https://t.co/0eYC2yzqmR — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 13, 2021

Anyone up for tasting mac and cheese ice cream? 🤢 #justsayno pic.twitter.com/yEsZn1Mnfw — Julie Coulter Bellon (@juliebellon) July 13, 2021

The @kraftmacncheese X @vanleeuwen new flavor announcement is EVERYTHING to me and more. There is nothing I love more than Kraft mac and cheese but a close second is ice cream and I am just OVER THE MOON! — Gina barbagallo (@GinaB920) July 13, 2021

I want to try the Mac and cheese ice cream — Lux 🧠 Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) July 13, 2021