2021's Lunar New Year will commence on February 12th, marking the start of the Year of the Ox. Chinese urban myth says that those born in their given zodiac year must wear red to ward off bad luck every single day of the New Lunar Year, believing they will encounter more troubles than usual in their zodiac year of birth.

While red underwear is the default way to wear red, fashion brands have launched a slew of capsules consisting of red apparel and accessories dedicated to the Year of the Ox including Gucci's Doraemon leather goods, Fendi's RedPink monogram and Nanushka's all-red outerwear. Here are all the ways fashion brands are celebrating the new Lunar Year.

Fendi

In Fendi's Lunar capsule, a crop of cozy RTW staples such as cardigans, twilled jersey, and knitwear, are all printed in red and pink hues, cherished with The FF insignia in red and black. And the Maison's signature accessories are imbued with jolly prints of cherry blossoms in RedPink, with variants on standout pieces like Peekaboo, Baguette, hair clip, and even mask covers. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Nicholas Kirkwood Photography: Hugo Comte

A Lunar New Year capsule with Andy Warhol? Footwear maestro Nicholas Kirkwood made it happen but with a whimsical twist on minimal festivity. Featuring two of the brand's signature styles — the Casati Combat Boot and the Beya Loafer — each pair is covered in an animated monogram of the artist's legendary cow motifs. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Ugg

Ugg went the floral route for the Lunar New Year. Some of the brand's signature styles including the Classic Mini Boot and Ansley Slipper are embroidered with cherry blossoms while steeped in a softer colorway of red and pink, and the brand's Reverie track set is now donning a festive, symbolic red canvas. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

MCM

MCM gets into the ox action while celebrating the prism of the auspicious Red in all pieces, with the special addition of an adorable ox mascot incorporated throughout as a charm. Covetable items like shoulder bags, multifunctional backpacks, crossbodies, and all sorts of leather goods boast MCM's classic Visetos now in Viva Red. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Diesel

With denim at its core, Diesel's capsule merges athletic-wear and techno music, delivering varsity jackets, hoodies, tees, and a series of accessories overlaid with bold patterns, woven with multifarious oxen Zodiac motives, notably in the "BRAVE CNY 2021" letterings. The "worn-in" abrasive effect and a leather patch of the Ox icon seen throughout light up the collection. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Koio

KOIO decided to serve us a Capri Lunar New Year staple by laser-embossing its best-selling sneaker with a super kawaii animated graphic of a zodiac baby ox at the heel. The tongue accented in vital red and the hand-painted edges complete the luxe white leather shoe. SHOP IT HERE

Gucci

Gucci's CNY capsule is a Doraemon fantasy come true. The cult manga character, now disguised as an ox, is the centerpiece that features in every collectible of RTW and accessories, often over a GG logo backdrop. A new GG monogram starring Doraemon on full display runs the gauntlet from shoes to handbags to hats to small leather goods, all adorned with red leather details. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Nanushka

Get red-dy for the bold red hue in just about everything in this Nanushka collection of lush chic silhouettes and lustrous textiles: skirts, dresses, and tops draped in satin, blazers and shirts that glow in vegan leather — not to mention the oversized sweater and chunky puffer jacket. It's time to get RED for filth. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Versace

An array of sporty separates is elevated by the latest Versace-amplified prints including Medusa discs taking the shape of vinyl records. Standout pieces include the black-gold-wrapped half-moon bag (literally lunar), and an exclusive edition of the Ilus sneaker draped in the amplified monogram. A festive pastel colorway also finds its way to the track set, exuding an upbeat and optimistic flair. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

Salvatore Ferragamo

The Italian leather brand reinterpreted the story of the Ox arriving second at the emperor's palace for women's flats, bow bags, and satin scarves. For men, Ferragamo rendered its classic embossed Gancini leather in a black and gold colorway, popping up on sneakers, loafers, and wallets. SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE