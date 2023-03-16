Love wins, everyone!

Chris Appleton finally confirmed his relationship with The White Lotus star Lukas Gage on none other than The Drew Barrymore Show. As a noted love enjoyer and supporter, Barrymore asked Appleton during a segment how his "libido" was, to which he responded "pretty good, actually." She then asked if there was "anyone in your life we should know about?"

Appleton, slightly nervous, responded, "I'm very happy, very much in love, and I feel very grateful to share my time with someone special. Barrymore, of course, could barely contain her excitement at the revelation.

Appleton added that "love is a very special thing," and explained, "Meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special." Barrymore then went on to perform some heartfelt theatrics about the momentous news, with exclamations like "I know who you are on the inside!" and "I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more!"

There was more to it, of course, but I got distracted when he embraced Barrymore and then swung her around with ease.

For the record, Appleton and Gage first made headlines in February for a set of vacation pics they snapped at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico where they vacationed together. In one of them, the two posed on a four wheeler, buff, sun kissed and clearly enjoying themselves.

Later that month, fans noticed Gage had posted a photo with Appleton's daughter Kitty-Blu on Instagram Stories. While certainly not a definite confirmation, all signs pointed to the rather obvious conclusion of the above revelation with Drew Barrymore.

Most of all, this relationship is incredibly good news for Gage, as that time a director made fun of his apartment will probably no longer sit at the top of his search results. Love conquers all!