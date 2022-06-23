Designers being besties and supporting each other in an industry as uptight as fashion will never get old.

At Rick Owens' men's show in Paris today, held in his usual Palais de Tokyo spot, Ludovic de Saint Sernin made his runway debut, closing the show in a black hooded look with freakishly long sleeves.

"Rick I have admired you ever since I was a teenage boy obsessed with fashion and dreaming one day I could live my most authentic life while having my own brand, more than just clothes creating fashion that means something special for each and every person that relates to it," de Saint Sernin wrote in Instagram. "Thank you so much for having me, for your trust and your friendship."

Owens has attended Saint Sernin's catwalk shows as a guest before, making this latest outing a full circle moment. The two first connected through Owens' go-to model and muse Tyrone Susman, who was the subject of a zine Owens and de Saint Sernin worked on together.

Since then, the two have become fast friends thanks to their mutual respect and appreciation for each other's work (a homoerotic elegance for LdSS and the dark, twisted subversion of Owens).

"What struck me was that your aesthetic was so precise and so rigorous," Owens previously told de Saint Sernin for Another. "When I went to your shows, that careful consideration was what I thought was really special. So that was my introduction to why I started paying attention to your work so much."

This isn't the first time designers have swapped roles so to speak, with Donatella Versace once fronting a Givenchy campaign for Riccardo Tisci and Hillary Taymour recently enlisting her pal Francesco Risso of Marni to walk her Fall 2022 show.

De Saint Sernin doesn't show during men's (he holds co-ed shows during the women's schedule) so we won't get to see if Owens will return the favor until September.