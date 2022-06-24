Fortune smiled and graced us with Luck's lead single from her debut EP, It Wasn’t Luck, out everywhere today. Luck, the Los Angeles-based singer and "conscious" jewelry designer, delivers vocals and lyrics that feel like they're hand-dipped in gold, in "Don’t Sweat" reminding listeners to tap into their higher power and let Luck take it from there.

In the music video for "Don’t Sweat," premiering on PAPER, Luck takes us on a path of self-discovery. We're transported to a sweeping desert landscape, where Luck breaks into song to "pray for these hoes," clad in an ethereal black bodysuit and body chain look. Breaking into early-2000s choreography alongside backup dancers, Luck delivers a message of self-love.

"Every song was inspired by my battle in stepping into my divinity," Luck says of her EP, packed with affirmations and manifestations. "My godly design is what has always led me. And saved me, truly, in the end from the feelings that my humanity carried. Whether that was inadequacy, fear or doubt over what was written over my life."

She continues, "Like me, there’s a million people that look like they have it all together, but when they take off their clothes and all that make up there are mad scars. I made it through all that, but there are so many who haven’t. These songs are for the radical heart — the radical thinkers and dreamers."

Indeed, Luck has tapped into her dream. The rising singer currently works with Anderson Paak's managing partner of OBE, Adrian Miller, who has developed talent like .Paak, Free Nationals and Mereba, all sharing a similar feel-good, funk-inflected sound. Justin Smith, "Don’t Sweat" co-director, also promises more music-driven films from Luck in the future.