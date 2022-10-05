It looks like both marriages from Love Is Blind season two aren't going to work out.

Just like fellow contestants Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, a new report from TMZ revealed that Iyanna McNeely officially filed for divorce from Jarrette Jones after less than a year together.

According to court documents submitted to the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois on September 23, McNeely attributed their separation to irreconcilable differences. They also state that while the former couple have already reached a "global settlement" in regards to assets, support and allocation, the 28-year-old program coordinator wants a judge to legally seal the deal.

However, the divorce has been in the works for a while. In a joint statement posted to both of their Instagrams this past August, McNeely and Jones revealed that they had decided to go "in different directions" after breaking up earlier that summer, though they made sure to leave things on a positive note by saying that they would "always wish each other the absolute best."

They continued, "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"



On the heels of McNeely's filing, Jones reiterated this sentiment in a statement to People, saying that he would "continue to wish Iyanna nothing but happiness and success with every future endeavor" and that he was "thankful for the continued support from everyone and hope for understanding during this difficult time."

After meeting in the pods, McNeely and Jones were one of two couples who got married during the season two finale of Love Is Blind. The other pair was Thompson and Ruhl, the latter of whom filed for divorce back in August, shortly after McNeely and Jones announced their separation.

McNeely has yet to publicly comment on the divorce. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's full report here.