Louis Vuitton Is Seeing Spots Again

The Marc Jacobs days at Louis Vuitton gave us some of the earliest and most influential artist-fashion crossovers of this century, from Stephen Sprouse to Takashi Murakami.

Another significant link-up occurred in 2012 when the contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama lent her signature polka-dot pattern to a mix of Louis Vuitton bags including the Neverfull and Speedy (the partnership occurred after Jacobs visited Kusama at her Tokyo studio in 2006).

But for 2023, the brand wanted to go even bigger for its second chapter with Kusama. And so, the two embarked on a new collection that spans the full breadth of Louis Vuitton's offering: leather goods, trunks, shoes and ready-to-wear, all featuring the artist's signature, colorful dots.

Bella Hadid, Giselle Bundchen, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Natalia Vodianova, Devon Aoki (her first campaign in five years) are in the campaign, and the full roll-out launched globally today. The world first got a little sneak peek in May when some of the models at Louis Vuitton's Cruise show were carrying the spotted bags.

In New York, a pop-up space in the Meatpacking District transformed into a floor-to-ceiling spotted world of Kusama's dots (it's also available at Louis Vuitton's SoHo pop-up). There are giant reflective spheres throughout, a nod to Kusama's bulbous metal studs inspired her “Narcissus Garden,” installation.

A second drop of the collection will launch on March 31st.

Photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton