Virgil Abloh may be taking his latest men's collection for Louis Vuitton on the road from Paris to Shanghai, but back in the US, his presence continues to be felt thanks to a growing retail footprint.

Since he first joined Louis Vuitton a little over two years ago, the company has made a significant push with its menswear business, having already opened five dedicated men's stores in the US.

Las Vegas, in particular, continues to be an important market for the brand, with three men's locations in Sin City alone. One of them opened up just last week in the fancy Bellagio Resort & Casino, complete with an exterior facade of stainless steel blades twisted with Louis Vuitton's VVN colored leather.

A key space to check out is the luxe outdoor terrace for private client appointments where you have a striking view of the Fountains of Bellagio. Elsewhere, the full men's universe is on display, from classic leather goods to a selection of ready-to-wear clothing (the logo-heavy Pre-Fall 2020 range features aplenty).

If you're in the area, the Louis Vuitton men's store is open now and located at 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South.