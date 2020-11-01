America
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both plead guilty, and have been formally sentenced in August for their participation in the college admissions scandal. The Full House star is set to serve a total of 2 months, and surrendered herself on Friday to start serving her time.

She went three weeks ahead of her November 19 deadline deadline to surrender herself to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. And according to TMZ, she's going to be required to serve the full sentence, with no opportunities to get out on good behavior. She'll also have to isolate for the first two weeks during her stay as a precaution due to the pandemic.

But according to the celebrity news source, the Board of Prisons can allow her to get off early if the novel coronavirus spreads in her prison.

Loughlin and her husband were arrested for federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They paid consultant William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

Photo via BFA

