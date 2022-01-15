Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli's Los Angeles home was robbed.

According to reports, the incident happened on January 3, 2022. TMZ's law enforcement sources said that surveillance cam footage showed masked thieves breaking in by smashing a bedroom window. And once they made their way inside, they stole the Full House actress's jewelry box filled with expensive accessories.

The bling was reportedly worth a total of $1 million.

Police are unsure whether the burglary was targeted to hit the Giannulli family or if it was random. Neither Loughlin, Giannulli, nor their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella, were home when the intruders broke in. Though Us Weekly says that Loughlin still "feels violated by what happened."

Since the incident, they've upped their home security. Aunt Becky's team told TMZ that she's only thankful that no one was hurt, and that the death of her former co-star Bob Saget put things into perspective for her. She allegedly told the celebrity news source that material objects are not the most important things in life, but love and family.

Police are still investigating.