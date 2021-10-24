Lori Loughlin is back on television. Despite the Full House actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli's infamous involvement in the college admissions scandal, Aunt Becky's still managed to book a gig.

And it's for GAC Family's spinoff of the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart called When Hope Calls.

Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton and will be appearing in the two-part Season 2 premiere and holiday special entitled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas. She was actually last seen on TV playing the role of Abigail in Season 6 the original Hallmark hit series but was let go after news broke of the admissions scandal.

The actress is still on probation, but The Mercury News reported that she had been given permission by a Boston federal judge to travel to Canada for about a week in late September-early October for "a filming production project. Many people online are calling Hollywood out, saying that this allowance for her to return to TV is a clear display of white privilege.

Her daughter, Olivia Jade — for whom her parents paid $500,000 to get into USC with her sister Isabella as rowing crew recruits — also stars in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

You can watch the trailer for When Hope Calls below.