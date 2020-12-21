Lorde's famous onion ring burner Instagram account is back in time for the holidays.

The singer hasn't updated her main Twitter account since 2017, and before today, she hadn't updated the @onionringsworldwide Instagram account since then either. But after 183 weeks, the singer is back to showing off what is, presumably, her favorite food on the entire planet.

Related | The 2020 Pop Girl Gift Guide

In the first of her return pictures, she explained her lengthy absence from reviewing onion rings. "I've got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017,' she wrote. "I'd get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know?"

She continued, "But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil."

And then, Lorde got right back into the swing of things with her return review of Crusty Crab Fish and Chip shop in Russell, New Zealand. "Really good ring, sort of a reconstituted onion pulp situation but it conjured a Proustian nostalgia for days past. 3.5/5," she wrote.

She also posted a couple of other pictures of delicious looking onion rings.

If you came here looking for more information about Lorde's upcoming music releases, I'm afraid that you have been let down.