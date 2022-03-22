It's been roughly half a year since Lorde invited us to sink our toes into the sand and soak up the sun with her third studio album, Solar Power. And while Lorde being fully in her Dave Matthews Band era was a little bit of an adjustment for those of us still wallowing in our Melodrama-feels, the bliss-filled record still managed to make us yearn for a laid-back tropical getaway.

Arriving a few weeks ahead of her North American tour, Lorde has returned with the music video for the world weary single, "Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All)." Waking up under a duvet on the beach, the new visual co-directed with Joel Kefali sees Lorde embarking on a Christmas Carol-esque beach day as the singer chills with past versions of herself. Echoing the similar mix of somber and enlightened Lorde puts forth into the track, the music video strikes a balance by mixing fun choreography with pensive walks along the washed-up detritus.

Lorde says of the track, that "this song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way. When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women. It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself, and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet... the Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewelry, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six year old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes... I hope you love it.”

Check out the official music video for "Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen It All)" below and catch Lorde on tour starting this April.