Lonr.'s "Read My Mind," featuring Yung Bleu, is about the one that got away. Or maybe the one that just isn't yours… yet. "This is a song about relationships that we want to happen or work out, but might not have a chance," the young genre-agnostic artist tells PAPER. "Whether it's being afraid of commitment or the wrong place at the wrong time, these are thoughts we have about someone we can love."

The track comes with an appropriately day-dreamy video, directed by Matthew Earl (Young Thug, Skepta, A$AP Rocky) premiering on papermag.com today. It's a great introduction to Lonr.'s new project Land of Nothing Real 2, the follow-up to his first solo effort of the same name from April 2020.

If you're not familiar with him as his own artist just yet, you might know Lonr. from his songwriting work with H.E.R, for which he won two Grammys in 2019. As well as performing with H.E.R, he's also toured with the likes of Jheno Aiko, Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye.

The 24-year-old frequently writes about isolation, fantasy and the space between dreams and reality — and he wants to motivate his listeners to ride those same waves. "The idea behind my name and my vision is to push for people to trust within themselves," the artist explains. "To make all their dreams reality, because everything that lives in our heads, everything we fantasize about, is what we truly want. Why not go for it?"

Watch the video for "Read My Mind," below.