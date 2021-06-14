The city of Chicago is giving away tickets to its annual music festival, Lollapalooza.

On Friday, it was announced that vaccinated residents have a shot at copping one of the 1,200 single-day passes. Four vaccination sites are going to be transformed into a "Lollapalooza experience," with DJs, artists and branded giveaways on June 26. And the free tickets will be given to people who make appointments for those select vaccination sites on that day, along with a free show at the House of Blues.

Each site is giving away tickets for different days of the festival. The city also says there will also be a chance for already-vaccinated Chicagoans to get free tickets.

"Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the past 16 years, and we truly love this vibrant city," Charlie Walker with C3 Presents said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "We are pleased to partner with and support the City to encourage vaccinations."

Lollapalooza 2021 is going to be held at full capacity and will be happening at Chicago's Grant Park from July 29 to August 1. The show has an amazing lineup of performers including Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Foo Fighters, Young Thug and more.

To learn more about the "Lolla Day" vaccination event, click here.