Sydney-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer Logic1000 is all killer and no filler. Championed early on by the likes Four Tet with remixes for Caribou, Christine and the Queens, Major Lazer, and Låpsley already under her belt, Logic1000 has quickly established herself as one of the most in demand rising talents in the world of dance music.

From her debut self-titled EP to her most recent releases, Logic1000 has consistently put out one solid house tune after the next, with a healthy mix of warmth and nostalgia that is as inviting as it is infectious. Drawing on everything from garage to techno, acid to ambient (and whatever other genre happens to suit her fancy), Logic1000 has a track for any mood at any moment of the night — and her latest EP is no exception.

Picking up where her previous EP, You've Got The Whole Night To Go, left off, In The Sweetness Of You sees Logic1000 further broadening her musical horizons in new and exciting ways. From the dreamy IDM verging on liquid drum and bass vibes of "Natural" to the almost pop-leaning deep house groove of "What You Like," featuring yunè pinku, the EP runs from primetime barn burners to after hours chill out tracks that explore a range of vibrant melodies and rock solid beats.

"The last EP I made, You've Got The Whole Night To Go, was very much a club and festival EP that would have been — if not for lockdown — perfect for playing out," Logic1000 explains. "But while making this EP, there was the potential that the songs could actually be played out in clubs and festivals, and there are definitely moments on this release that could be played out. However, most of the tracks are more for listening in a quieter setting. This wasn't a conscious decision by any means, it was simply the product of experimentation and growth."

For her PAPER Mix, Logic1000 shows us why everyone's so obsessed with a killer half hour of nothing but house, featuring tracks from Paul Johnson, Four Tet's KH alias, Rochelle Jordan and more. "I had so much fun with this mix because I got to test out some recently gripped tunes that I would otherwise be playing in the club," she says.

Tracklist: Apprentis - Brokenheart (Original Mix) Rochelle Jordan - DANCING ELEPHANTS Hardrive - Deep Inside (ISHKR Remix) Riffs - My Weapon Rémi Kaval - Source Sacrée KH - Looking At Your Pager (DJ version) Logic1000 - ??? Paul Johnson - A Little Suntin Suntin Sean Thomas - Pacific