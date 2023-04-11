Loewe’s Pixelated Clothes Are Blurring Reality

Mixed in among the anthurium flower bodices and tent skirts at Loewe's Spring 2023 show were a couple of blurry-looking pixel pieces that dominated IG feeds that week.

Turns out the viral hoodie, trousers and t-shirt — a feat of trompe l’oeil construction — from the runway are not the only pixel items being produced. Loewe is also releasing denim jackets, miniskirts and a puzzle bag as part of an entire pixelated capsule.

Even the packaging for the capsule is rendered in the video game-like shapes with blown-up pixels outlining the border and featured as a print.

When they debuted on the catwalk, Jonathan Anderson said the illusion pixel looks functioned as glitches in the show in order to break up the collection’s focus on natural shapes. Marc Jacobs and his husband recently wore the hoodies for his 60th birthday.

The pixel capsule ranges from $590 for a t-shirt to $3400 for the bag and is available now in Loewe boutiques and Loewe.com.