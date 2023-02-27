Watch Lizzo Sing Rammstein at Recent German Concert

It might seem weird to read Lizzo and Rammstein's names in the same sentence, but there's a first for everything.

In a video posted on TikTok by user @jacquelinekirchhoff, the "About Damn Time" singer started feeling herself at a recent Hamburg tour stop and burst into Rammstein's smash hit "Du Hast." Between giggles, she kept her composure and accurately mimicked the militant and pointed delivery of the band's frontman Till Lindemann.

According to the caption, Lizzo had also just learned the word "oma," which means "grandmother" in German. It had nothing to do with the song, but she incorporated it like a good linguistics student. There was also a very spirited "nein" that echoed throughout the room. It's clear that Lizzo is brushing up on her German, and she found the perfect place to do it.

Commenters were thrilled by the adorable clip and they made sure to give the singer her props. One commenter wrote, "okay but her pronunciation was amazing." Some were also surprised that she even knew who the band was, with another person writing, "Lizzo knowing Rammstein is everything I ever needed."

Some people are already thinking about a collab. "Just imagine her and Till on stage together I bet it would be hilarious," someone said. Nodding to her impassioned delivery, another wrote, "This was the most dramatic 'NEIN!' I’ve ever heard."

Rammstein are known as one of the most iconic and controversial German bands in the country's history. Between being accused of being fascist sympathizers due to their imagery (which the band has vehemently denied) and their sexually charged live performances (such as being sent to jail after using a liquid-ejecting dildo onstage), the band has made countless headlines.

Below, watch Lizzo channel the German band. Let's hold out hope for a collab in the future.

@jacquelinekirchhoff Germany = Rammstein 😭 she had just learned how to say "Oma", that's why she incorporated it #lizzo #rammstein #germany #german #funny #concert #thespecialtour #specialtour #tour @lizzo @Rammstein