Lizzo has made it clear that she is Kravis' number one fan.

On Monday, the "Good as Hell singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live to weigh in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's notorious public displays of affection, whether it pertains to their red carpet make out sessions or the Blink 182 musician's apparent foot fetish. And her take? Well, apparently, she just wishes she could get in on the action.

“Let me get in the middle of that,” Lizzo told host Andy Cohen, before explaining that she "fully enjoyed" watching the newlyweds love it up while sitting next to them at the 2022 Met Gala. “So, it’s about damn time they call me.”

However, Lizzo then went on to reveal that Kardashian and Barker weren't the only other celebrities she was willing to get a little freaky with, seeing as how she's had some steamy DM conversations with none other than everyone's ultimate crush, Rihanna.

“My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” she said, describing Rih as the most "salacious" person to slid into her inbox.

“We are always giving it to each other. We don’t talk about work," Lizzo continued, though she also admitted that this was probably "just how she talks."

That said, Lizzo is also plenty happy in her current relationship with stand-up comedian Myke Wright, who she was first linked to in February after the pair were spotted together by paparazzi on a Valentine's Day date. They then made things Instagram official early last month when the star posted a series of photos including Wright from the red carpet debut for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Girls, alongside the caption, "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC."

Granted, the same can also be said for Kardashian and Barker, who got into a bit of trouble late last year after packing on the PDA during someone else's wedding. But even so, that's all in the past now, seeing as how they recently held their own nuptials in an intimate courthouse ceremony before throwing a much bigger and more opulent celebration a few weeks later in Portofino, Italy.

The couple have yet to respond to the offer. In the meantime though, you can watch Lizzo's Watch What Happens Live appearance in full below.