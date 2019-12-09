Lizzo's 'Good As Hell' Video Is a Band Geek Fairytale

Lizzo has released a brand new video for her second biggest hit to date, "Good As Hell," no doubt hoping it'll help the song follow in "Truth Hurts"' footsteps.

She didn't cut corners just because the video is coming out two years after "Good As Hell" actually dropped. Paying homage to Lizzo's band geek origin story (she played flute at University of Houston), the new visual stars HBCU Southern University's Human Jukebox marching band and Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

It's a wholesome girl power fantasy in the vein of Bend It Like Beckham or a League of Their Own. The protagonists are female performers from every section of the band: the lone girl on the boys' club drum line, a nervous horn player and a heartbroken dancer. Playing a familiar role, Lizzo descends as their bandleader fairy godmother who helps them face their fears before the big show: twerking on the band bus, hyping from the stands and passing out encouraging winks and Flaming Hot Cheetos.

It's an upgrade from the original video from 2016: a significantly lower budget affair that takes place at a hair salon.

This video is the latest step in the "Good as Hell" chart campaign, following its Ariana Grande remix treatment. The song currently sits at No. 3 on the Hot 100, trailing Post Malone's "Circles" and Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved." They might just make it to the top. I mean… this shit is adorable.