Lizzo Says She Is the 'Beauty Standard'

Lizzo is inspiring others through her self-confidence.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner posted a spontaneous Instagram video fresh out of the shower with the caption, "I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you ... I can't help that I'm God's favorite 🥺." In the video, she adds, "I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized, I am fucking gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!"

"Lizzo!! I love you!!" wrote one commenter on the post. "I’m a plus size woman and you’ve made me embrace my beautiful curves. Thanks for representing the big girls. Thanks for also putting big girls in your shows, videos, as backup dancers."

It's not the first time that Lizzo — who is widely known for body positivity-championing lyricism — has been vocal about her own self-empowerment. Last January, the "2 Be Loved" singer celebrated her weight gain after the holidays; meanwhile in August 2022, she clapped back at a comedian who shamed her.

The 34-year-old singer's message is clearly resonating with othe artists, as well. Over the weekend, fellow diva Ariana Grande — who recently made headlines after addressing her own body critics — took to Instagram to repost one of Lizzo's videos.

In the video, the "Truth Hurts" singer says, "Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art." Tagging Lizzo in the Instagram story, Grande wrote, "ilysm."