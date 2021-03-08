Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more

Who: Swedish pop star Zara Larsson just released her new album, Poster Girl, featuring mega-hits like "Ruin My Life" and "WOW." The project, as Larsson explained to PAPER, is an empowering collection of tracks that sees her looking up to herself in the same way she did with influential musicians growing up. "It also has this coming-of-womanhood sense to it," she said of the follow-up to 2017's So Good.

When: The virtual concert, presented by Live Nation and in collaboration with Ikea, will air exclusively on Larsson's YouTube for a limited time starting today at 2 PM EST.

Why watch: In celebration of International Women's Day today, Larsson will take the virtual stage to bring her Poster Girl tracks to life. Based on her 2020 MTV EMA's performance of "WOW," this showcase is bound to be packed with powerful pop vocals and sexy choreography. Ikea has notably partnered with Larsson for the holiday to create a free digital game, called FiftyFifty, which promotes everyday equality and a balanced at-home work load. Larsson's live show will ultimately raise money and awareness for Unicef.

Stream Poster Girl by Zara Larsson, below.

Photography: Jamie Heath for PAPER



