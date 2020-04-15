Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

What? New York City's queer nightlife scene is forever wild, dynamic and timeless. However, in these mind-bending times, seeing live performances of any kind is becoming no longer possible, nor logical. To help boost the spirits of regular concertgoers and club visitors, iconic event producer Susanne Bartsch is hosting multiple livestream party events that you can join right from your own couch, the first being "On Top."

When? "On Top" goes down tomorrow night, April 16, at 9 PM EST via Zoom. The event features music from Aquaria, and DJs Amber Valentine, and Tom Peters (who is tuning in live from Berlin).

An incredible list of hosts and competitors will also make an appearance at the party, including Amanda Lepore, rising burlesque star Lola Von Rox and more.

Why watch? The ball competition features four categories (that could definitely be achieved while in quarantine): "Best Wig (Rapunzel Realness)," "Best in Bed/ Pajama Look," "All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go" and "Dance the House Down."

Some competitors have already hinted at which category they're aiming for, so the added fun will come from seeing who wins.

Winners can choose from an array of glamorous prizes, including the Nars "Queen of the Night" eyeshadow palette, Veuve Clicquot champagne and more.

Regarding tickets for the party, a suggested $10 price will benefit DJs, support the nightlife community and performers, but any donation amount is accepted and appreciated. More information on the party can be found on its official Eventbrite page.

Related | How to Throw a Rave at the End of the World

Once a donation is made, an email with one's personal Zoom room code will be sent at 6:30 PM EST tomorrow, and then again at 9 PM EST.

But wait, there's more? Bartsch has another gift for us. "Strip Down," a weekly livestream series of underground performance art. She's so giving! Premiering this Friday, April 17, "Strip Down" will feature Lepore, Joey Arias and other notable performers. Episodes will arrive every Friday here, each described as a "digital entertainment experience of XXX-rated affairs." Obviously, Bartsch's creative methods of keeping New York's queer nightlife scene alive, especially now, are much needed.