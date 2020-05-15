Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? K-pop super group NCT 127, who just released their second album, Neo Zone, will perform a live concert online this weekend. Called Beyond the Origin, the livestream will be available to more than 200 countries across the globe on the platform, Beyond Live. (For more details, click here.)

When? This Saturday, May 16 at 11 PM PST (Sunday May 17 at 12 AM EST).

Why watch? Under COVID-19, NCT 127 was forced to postpone their North American tour, which was formerly scheduled to begin in NYC at Madison Square Garden on June 5. Beyond the Origin will allow fans of the Seoul-based group to experience their music from the comfort of their homes.

NCT 127 will also debut a new song, "Punch," off their forthcoming deluxe repackage, Neon Zone: The Final Round, out May 19. (For pre-order details of the album, click here.)

Stream NCT 127's Neo Zone, below.

Photos courtesy of NCT 127







