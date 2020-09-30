Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Comedian and Search Party star, John Early, is teaming up with the DSA Chapters of Tennessee to host a virtual fundraiser for Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw's campaign for the Senate featuring appearances from Sarah Silverman, Bowen Yang, Jaboukie Young-White, Connie Britton, Kate Berlant, Naomi Ekperigin, Vicky With a V and more.

When? October 4 at 7 PM CST. Those who donate will receive a link to the show prior to the night's performance.

Why Watch? Well, if last night's presidential debate didn't convince you that we are long overdue for new voices that will reinvigorate the American political system then let me be the first to welcome you to PAPER mag dot com, Mr. Trump. I'm afraid you aren't going to like a lot of our content but we appreciate the traffic anyways. As we all know nothing makes our dark political reality a little bit more bearable than some good old fashioned comedy and you would be hard pressed to find a better lineup without Bowen Yang, Jaboukie Young-White, Kate Berlant or Sarah Silverman. Plus it's for a good cause so what do you have to lose?