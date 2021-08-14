Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest event companies, is going to require all fans and artists to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test for all of their future events starting this fall.

Live Nation's president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, "Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US."

The company's goal is to encourage vaccinations. This new mandate comes after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. A spokesperson told NBC, "12% of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated — which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend."

Officials said that Lollapalooza was not a super-spreader event. There were about 200 COVID-19 cases out of the over 300,000 festival attendees.

Earlier this week, live entertainment company AEG Presents made a similar announcement. All concertgoers and employees for their events — including Coachella — will be required to be fully vaccinated.