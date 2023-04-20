Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her PAPER Fashion Shoot in LA

The champagne and rosé from Rinna Wines were flowing Tuesday night at the West Hollywood Edition, where boards of Lisa Rinna's recent PAPER shoot were displayed exhibit-style throughout the intimate studio space alongside colorful arrangements from Los Angeles' Heaven's Market.

Related | The Rinnaissance Is Imminent

"I just think it’s so iconic in so many ways," said Rinna of the shoot. She was holding court in a blue sparkled Richard Quinn jumpsuit. "I think it’s me embracing life in a way. Embracing everything and going with it. The shoot is kind of where I am in my life right now. I think it really expresses me in a way that people have never seen me."

The shoot, which was styled by her stylist Danyul Brown and photograhed by Kate Biel, sees Rinna in a number of experimental looks from Quinn, as well as Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs.

Her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, a rising model in her own right, also came out to support Rinna. She was wearing a sculpted Dilara Findikoglu dress and looked on as her mom gave a toast to the crowd from a nearby diamond Mouawad bra centerpiece. "It was the best shoot she’s ever done," she said. I’m so happy and proud of her. It was so major. This is really her dream to just be this star of all angles."

"I’ve always loved fashion so much, and I’ve always loved the designers," Rinna added. "So for me, to be able to have access to couture and these designers is a dream come true. And to be able to do that at my age is really unheard of. And so I look at it as a breaking of a glass ceiling in a way for every woman. Because normally this happens at a much younger age, let’s face it. So to have this happen now is a dream come true and I’m just like, 'What the fuck? OK, I’m going with it.'"

See more photos from PAPER's cocktail party with Lisa Rinna in the gallery, below.