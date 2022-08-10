Fresh off the Time Squares flagship launch that had shoppers lining up around the block and van drops that had people diving into dumpsters to secure garments, Kanye West's Yeezy Gap collaboration is keeping the momentum going.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin are the latest to model the collection, and took to Instagram to show off twinning black leather bodysuits and silver wraparound sunglasses from Yeezy Gap. (They got plenty of flame emojis from Luann de Lesseps in the comments.)

Both posts were simply captioned with "YZYGAP," falling in line with musician Steve Lacy's similar post, who further questioned if he should bring the Yeezy Gap sunglasses on tour with him. The vast expanses of concrete and matte black across all photos follows Ye's recent styling for the brand.

This isn't the first time Rinna and Hamlin matched, having both worn similar leather looks in 2021 for a Rinna Beauty campaign. And lest we forget the time Hamlin literally transformed into some of her mother's most iconic looks, Vera Wang wedding dress and all, exclusively for PAPER.

Related | Amelia Gray Hamlin Transforms Into Lisa Rinna

Last week, Kim Kardashian and daughters North and Chicago West were also seen modeling the new pairs of silver Yeezy Gap sunglasses. All three sported black leather ensembles, with Kardashian wearing a similar skin-tight bodysuit to Rinna.

Despite having officially divorced earlier this year, Kardashian has continued to support West's various endeavors. Last year, she showed up to many of his Donda listening events and even asked him to help with the design of her new skincare line, Skkn by Kim.