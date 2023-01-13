Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died. She was 54.

According to People, the singer-songwriter — who's best known as the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — passed away on Thursday, January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier that day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement shared with the publication.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Per a previous report from TMZ, Lisa Marie's housekeeper found her unresponsive in the bedroom of her Calabasas, California after she complained of stomach pains, which she had also been experiencing during her last public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday. The outlet also went on to add that her ex-husband, Danny Keough, had also just returned from dropping their kids off at school and began to give her CPR until paramedics arrived around 10:40 a.m. She was then apparently revived at the scene, with EMTs administering at least epinephrine shot to restore her pulse before being taken to the hospital.

Sources later told TMZ that Lisa Marie was on life support and placed in a medically induced coma. She was also given a temporary pacemaker.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie was the head of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and an accomplished musician in her own right, releasing three albums during her life, including 2003's To Whom It May Concern, 2005's Now What and 2012's Storm & Grace.

