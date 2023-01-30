Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, sitcom and slasher movie star, died on January 28 at the age of 64. In a Facebook post made by close friend Laurie Jacobson announcing her passing, it reads:

It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun.

Before there was Jenna Ortega dazzling our screens with her grown and moody Wednesday Addams, there was Loring. At just six years old, she embodied the now-iconic role of the peculiar and morbid child in The Addams Family sitcom, which premiered on ABC in 1964 as an adaptation of the popular New Yorker cartoon. Alongside John Astin, who played the family's patriarch Gomez Addams, Loring was one of the show's last surviving cast members.

Following her early break into Hollywood, Loring went on to appear in television shows such as The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island and As The World Turns. She also starred in slasher films such as Iced and Blood Frenzy. In the later years of her life, Loring was a fixture at horror conventions and made her last on-screen appearance as Miss Rhonda in the 2015 comedy horror film Doctor Spine.

Loring is survived by her two daughters.