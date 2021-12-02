In September of 2020, Celine took its relationship with Lisa to the next level after naming her its global ambassador. And yesterday, the brand gave the BLACKPINK star yet another fancy title: Global Brand Ambassador for the Haute Parfumerie.

This expands her existing role as being the face of the brand's ready-to-wear and accessories (Haute Parfumerie includes perfumes and candles). If you recall, Celine launched their first fragrance in over 50 years in November of 2019 to much fanfare.

To mark the announcement, Celine released their first Haute Parfumerie campaign photographed by Hedi Slimane and featuring Lisa, which was shot in the south of France.