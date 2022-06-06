Cue the collective gay screams. Fashion darling Anne Hathaway, still glowing (and winning) from her insane Cannes red carpet press tour, was flanked by none other than Blackpink superstar Lisa in Paris today in all their matching yellow glory.

The two Bulgari brand ambassadors were showing face at the label's annual high jewelry presentation in Paris (the company showed in Milan last year), where they posed for pictures together while wearing bright canary yellow — Hathaway in a Spring 2022 Valentino number and Lisa in Korean label Pinkong.

Priyanka Chopa Jonas was also in attendance (she too is an ambassador for the Roman maison), resplendent in an orange Rasario sequin maxi dress as she sat in between the two stars to watch the unveiling. The three were dripping in Bulgari diamonds, including necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Bulgari's high jewelry collections are the crème de la crème of its jewelry business (think haute couture but for jewels). This one, titled Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders, is part of the campaign that just debuted with the three aforementioned celebrities, as well as Zendaya (who was sadly not present, likely due to scheduling conflicts as she's still filming Challengers). Here's hoping we'll make it a foursome for the next one!