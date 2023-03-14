The Lohanaissance has entered a new era: motherhood!

Lindsay Lohan announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting a baby with husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in a secret ceremony last summer. In the caption of her announcement, the beloved actress and icon wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼"

As Page Six reported in July, Lohan secretly wed Shammas shortly before her 36th birthday. In a post at the time, she wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday." Shammas is a financier who Lohan met while living in Dubai amid a sabbatical from public life and her acting career.

In the year since the two married, Lohan has gradually re-entered the spotlight, making appearances at New York Fashion Week and the premiere of her Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas. News also broke in February that a rumored Mean Girls sequel had stalled due to negotiations over pay discrepancies between Tina Fey and the cast. In a statement to Page Six at the time, a source close to production claimed: "All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth."

Despite many, many public challenges for Lohan, and a lifetime spent recovering from the scars of childhood fame, it's undeniable that Lilo has found happiness and a sense of peace in recent years. I'm just jealous that her baby will get to inherit the wardrobe from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Maybe she'll even play "Rumors" for them in the womb, like baby ASMR.