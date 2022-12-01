Fresh off her lead role in the seasonal Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan is keeping the holiday cheer flowing in a new Pepsi campaign encouraging folks to put a questionable twist on the soft drink.

Giving a nod to the old Mean Girls talent show fit, Lohan latest's ad spot for the brand sees her putting a "naughty" spin on Pepsi by mixing it with milk to create "Pilk." It's an unexpected (verging on fever dream-ish) combo to say the least with an almost tacit acknowledgment by Lohan of the borderline taboo nature of the pairing, marveling "that is one dirty soda!" as she takes a sip. Pepsi's attempt to move in on milk and cookies market does seem to be an earnest pitch even if it might be a tough sell.

Lohan even admitted that she wasn't immediately sold on the idea of Pilk, saying in a press release, "As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

Apparently, Pilk has been a thing on TikTok for a minute now, but given that TikTok's past contributions to the culinary world have included Pink Sauce and NyQuil chicken, that isn't exactly a resounding endorsement. According to People, Olivia Rodrigo is largely credited with popularizing the dirty soda trend after sharing a concoction consisting of soda mixed with creamer or half and half, flavored syrups and lime juice from Swig on her Instagram last year. Rodrigo likely was first turned on to dirty sodas while filming the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Show in Utah where the non-alcoholic mixed drink alternative is especially popular among the state's Mormon community.

Between Lohan and Rodrigo, if there was ever a time to make Pilk happen, it's now.