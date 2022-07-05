Lindsay Lohan is a married woman!

According to People, a rep for the star confirmed that she rung in her 36th birthday by marrying fiancé Bader Shammas in a small ceremony attended by family and close friends.

However, fans already knew about the nuptials after Lohan uploaded a photo of herself with the Kuwaiti financier this past Friday, which was accompanied by a loving caption about how she is "the luckiest woman in the world."

“He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote before outright referring to Shammas as her husband.

"My life and my everything," Lohan continued. "Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Rumors of Lohan's new love interest began to circulate back in February 2020 when she shared a since-deleted photo of herself and a group of friends — including Shammas, Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, musician Dan Smith and her little sister Aliana Lohan — attending a Dubai music festival.

Once again though, what really caught fans' attention was the caption, as it made a low key reference to a mysterious "boyfriend." And though people initially suspected her new beau to either be Wood or Smith, she revealed that she was engaged to Shammas in an adorable Instagram post from last November, which featured photos of her beau and new Harry Winston engagement ring, as well as the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

While the actress has yet to share any further details about the ceremony itself, Lohan did previously tell Extra's Rachel Lindsay that she would "definitely not" be a "bridezilla."

"I'm more low-key," she said at the time, though she did hint at there being a destination wedding. "Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

She added, "But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Read People's full report here.