Lindsay Lohan Makes Rare NYFW Appearance to Support Her Model Siblings

Lindsay Lohan was being a supportive older sister last night.

For New York Fashion Week, the actress attended the Christian Siriano Fall 2023 fashion show and watched her siblings Ali, 29 and Cody, 26 stride the catwalk. Lohan cheered on her siblings from the front row, where she was alongside 10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

NYFW is a rare public appearance for Lohan as she has lived in Dubai since 2014. However, nothing could stop her from flying across the Atlantic to return to her hometown of NYC to cheer on her family. It was a full family event as Lohan’s mother Dina was there, too.

Dakota Lohan, Aliana Lohan, Christian Siriano, Lindsay Lohan

Lohan hasn’t been seen front and center at a fashion show in many years. From 2003 to 2012 she regularly attended shows for brands like Chanel and Cynthia Rowley. However, Saint Laurent’s 2019 shows were the last time we’ve seen her at a fashion show.

Lohan went backstage to snag some pics with Siriano and her siblings. The Parent Trap star looked stunning in a copper monochromatic look which matched her signature red locks perfectly. The look consisted of a silk flowy blouse and wide leg pants, designed by Siriano himself.

Old Hollywood glam was in the air as the name of Christian Siriano’s show was “Welcome to Audrey Hepburn’s Rose Garden at Midnight.” Large hats, black and white ensembles and sleek silhouettes with flower appliqués were all showcased in the collection.